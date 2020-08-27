NBA players agree to resume playoffs after protest against racial injustice, report says

article

NBA players have agreed to resume the playoffs after games were called off this week in a collective statement against racial injustice, according to a report.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said three games scheduled for Thursday would still be postponed, but that players have decided to resume the playoffs at a later date.

Citing unnamed sources, Wojnarowski said discussion was underway on when teams would get back on the court. The NBA’s board of governors were meeting separately Thursday to decide next steps.

Led by the NBA, several professional athletes opted to boycott games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while three of his children in his car looked on.

The Milwaukee Bucks chose not to play in their playoff game Wednesday. Two more games were postponed later in the day.

Other sports followed, including 5 Major League Soccer games. Two Major League Baseball games and all three WNBA games were also called off.

Some NFL teams did the same Thursday, choosing not to practice.

