Naval Station Great Lakes placed on lockdown as officials search for ‘gate runner’

Naval Station Great Lakes was placed on lockdown Friday morning due to a vehicle entering the base without providing credentials.

A vehicle pulled into an entrance gate around 7 a.m. without showing credentials and continued on to the base, according to Naval Station Great Lakes public affairs officer John Sheppard. The station is on lockdown as officials search for the intruder.

The naval station posted on Facebook that all gates are closed and personnel are ordered to take cover.

Sergeant Christopher Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's Office released this statement on the lockdown: "We are told there is no known threat to anyone outside of the base. It was reported to us someone crashed into an entrance gate. Unknown if was intentional."

The station was set to host a graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. It has since been delayed indefinitely.