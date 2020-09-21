National Zoo’s giant panda cub growing up fast

They grow up so fast! The National Zoo's newest panda cub is already over a month old!

Giant panda Mei Xiang cradles her cub Sept. 13, 2020. (National Zoo)

The giant panda cub rests on the floor of its den Sept. 17, 2020. (National Zoo)

Zoo officials say Mei Xiang's newborn looks to be healthy and is getting bigger and bigger every day. They also say the baby is growing into the pandas' signature ‘plump' and is starting to regulate its own body temperature.

Mei Xiang spent most of the cub's first month feeding it, holding it and keeping it warm. Now she's leaving the den more and getting her appetite back.

