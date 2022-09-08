National Suicide Prevention Week: Claire Anderson shares healing journey after father’s suicide

In 2011, FOX 5's Claire Anderson lost her father to suicide. Next Tuesday, her and her family will mark the eleventh anniversary of his passing.

"This has been a journey of processing, understanding and healing for me and my family," Claire said. "I believe the best thing we can do now is talk about mental health and bring awareness to suicide prevention."

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the twelfth leading cause of death in the United States, taking more than 45,000 lives each year.

It's also the third leading cause of death among children and teens between ages 10 and 19-years-old and the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 20 and 34.

"I think the more we talk about it - and talk about mental health and the things that we can do to prevent this – it's such a powerful thing," Claire said. "That's the way we can take our power back."

Claire says the stigma surrounding the survivors of those who have committed suicide is difficult to overcome but by speaking about it openly, it can become a more approachable topic.

"I think that's the hardest thing– it's the stigma around it," she said. "I know that when my dad passed of suicide I was treated differently; people didn't know what to say. It was almost this unspeakable topic."

To Claire, suicide prevention and awareness is an all-year, all the time topic – but the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Community Walks can be a great way to bring attention to suicide and prevention.

The AFSP can help you learn the risk factors and help you identify the warning signs of suicide. They can help with interventions and offer resources for support.

You can find their information and more online.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)