National Night Out events taking place across DC to promote crime prevention
Communities across the country and the DMV will be celebrating National Night Out on Tuesday, an event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. The event takes place annually on the first Tuesday in August.
The goal of National Night Out is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement to make neighborhoods safer. The event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and generate greater support for local anti-crime programs.
Each year, the Metropolitan Police Department joins thousands of DC residents, DC government and nonprofit agencies, and other community leaders to celebrate National Night Out.
Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, athletic events and cookouts. There, you’ll find safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and various exhibits.
Here are the locations for this year's National Night Out:
First District
Lincoln Park
1100 East Capitol Street, NE
5pm-8pm
Second District
Guy Mason Recreation Center
3600 Calvert Street, NW
5pm-8pm
Third District
Kennedy Recreation Center
1401 7th Street, NW
5pm-8pm
Fourth District
Emery Heights Community Center
5701 Georgia Avenue, NW
4pm-8pm
Fifth District
Joseph Cole Recreation Center
1299 Neal Street, NE
4pm-9pm
Sixth District
JC Nalle Elementary School (field)
219 50th Street, SE
2pm-6pm
Seventh District
TheARC (parking lot)
1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE
4pm-7pm
