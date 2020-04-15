National Cathedral lights up blue to honor health care workers fighting COVID-19

article

All week long the Washington National Cathedral is lighting up blue to honor front-line heroes battling the coronavirus pandemic.

On the front of the cathedral, a projected "Thank You" message will also be displayed.

The blue lights are provided by Atmosphere, Inc. and will turn on every night starting at 8 p.m. and run through Saturday morning.

"Thanks to the generosity of Atmosphere, Inc. for the labor and equipment, and to the technology to make this possible, we were able to show our thanks to all those risking their lives to heal and keep others safe," the National Cathedral wrote in a Facebook post.

