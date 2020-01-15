Nancy Pelosi to announce impeachment managers for Senate trial

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce the impeachment managers for the trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Democrats are also preparing for a Wednesday vote to send the Trump impeachment articles to the Senate.

Under Pelosi, the House voted Dec. 18 to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his conduct toward Ukraine.

Trump is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history. The others are President Bill Clinton and, in 1868, Andrew Johnson. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could impeach him.

Pelosi delayed the transmission of the articles to the Senate, holding out for more specific terms of the trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.