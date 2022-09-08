Multiple-vehicle crash on I-66 causing major delays

A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 66 Thursday night led to major traffic, according to The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office — who is currently on the scene – said eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down due to the collision.

Officials have set up a road detour along the highway to drive traffic away from the area.

VDOT is urging all commuters to take Exit 13 to route 55/John Marshall Highway and back to I-66 at exit 18.

At this time, it's unclear whether there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.