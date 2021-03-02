At least 13 killed, several injured in mass casualty crash near US-Mexico border

Officials said 13 people were killed and several others were injured when a Ford Expedition with 25 passengers collided with a semi-truck in Imperial County near the US-Mexico border on Tuesday morning.

Twelve people inside the SUV, including the 22-year-old driver, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim died at a local hospital, officials said.

Authorities said the driver was believed to be from Mexicali but did not disclose if the passengers were U.S. citizens.

The mass casualty crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the city of Holtville on Highway 115 located 125 miles east of San Diego, according to Battalion Chief Juan Rodelo with the City of Imperial Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol Border Division Chief Omar Watson said the big rig hauling two trailers was traveling northbound and the maroon Expedition was traveling westbound when the truck collided with the left side of the SUV at the intersection of Highway 115 and Norris Road.

It is unclear if the SUV came to a stop at the stop sign on Norris Road, Watson said. He also clarified that the SUV was not being chased by law enforcement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protections were at the scene to assist with translating and lifesaving efforts.

The 69-year-old driver of the big rig was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Other details of the crash reported by the CHP are grim.

Chief Watson said some victims were ejected onto the pavement, some died inside the SUV, while some who survived were able to pull themselves out.

Those who survived suffered minor to severe injuries and are between the ages of 16 and 55 and those who died were in their 20s through 50s.

"Our focus right now is that collision itself," Chief Watson said.

Watson added that the Ford SUV isn’t meant to hold more than 8 people.

"It’s unfortunate that that number of people were put in that vehicle because there are not enough safety constraints to keep them safe," Chief Watson said.

Authorities confirmed just before 9 a.m. four patients were rushed to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs and that three of them were admitted into the intensive care unit. The condition of the fourth patient who was sent to the Palm Springs hospital is currently unknown.

Seven patients were taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center where one of the seven patients died.

Three patients were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. However, two of the patients transported to Pioneers were then taken to a Scripps hospital in San Diego due to the severity of their injuries.

The intersection was expected to be closed for several more hours while authorities conducted the investigation.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

