MS-13 gang members charged in 4 Prince William County deaths

A dozen MS-13 gang members are facing charges in connection with four deaths in Prince William County, police announced on Tuesday.

Investigators linked the gang to the 2019 deaths of Milton Beltran Lopez, Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, Eric Lanier Tate II and Antonio Kaoul Smith.

Police say the deaths were random.

According to police, the gang members were also linked to drug trafficking in the Northern Virginia community – as well as the homicides in Woodbridge and Dumfries.

They said the arrests were not the end of the investigation, describing the scope of the gang’s activity as “far reaching.”

Prince William County police were joined by the FBI, the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force and the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney office.

