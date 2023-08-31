Mr. Henry's restaurant targeted in overnight burglary

Authorities are searching for suspects after a longtime D.C. business was targeted by thieves.

Police say the iconic Mr. Henry's restaurant in Capitol Hill was burglarized overnight Monday.

Investigators say the suspect broke in through a window and stole bottles of tequila and cognac.

The restaurant is now back open after owners say they had to clean up and repair the damage caused.

"Unfortunately. we had to close on Tuesday," said Mary Quillian Helms, the restaurant’s owner. "We only close Thanksgiving and Christmas and we were only closed one day during the pandemic. So, to be closed was kind of a big deal for us yesterday."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.