More than 100 protesting in Southeast DC after police shoot and kill man

More than 100 people are gathering outside the 7th District police station in Southeast D.C. after a police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old on Orange Street on Wednesday.

Organizers have issued a call for additional protesters on Thursday morning.

According to police, the man was shot during an investigation, and two guns were found at the scene.

It is not clear whether the man they shot – who the family identified as Deion Kay – was armed at the time.

The shooting arrives in the midst of nationwide unrest over police violence.

The officer who shot Kay has not been identified.

Police say they are investigating the incident.

