Montgomery County to vote on lifting more COVID-19 restrictions

The Montgomery County Council will hold a public hearing and vote Tuesday on their phased COVID-19 reopening plan.

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles and other officials are expected to meet Tuesday morning. The vote would incorporate changes associated with their phased reopening and provide updated mask guidance that would align them with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Maryland Department of Health.

Officials say Montgomery County entered the second phase of reopening on May 17 after 60 percent of the population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The resolution would remove the capacity restrictions on outdoor gatherings and raise the capacity restrictions on indoor gatherings to 250 people and would remove the requirement to wear a face covering when outdoors.

In additions, the resolution would add that persons who are fully vaccinated would not need to wear a face covering while indoors except as required by the Maryland Department of Health. Persons who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a face covering when indoors.

The resolution would also align the requirements for summer camps in Montgomery County with the Maryland’s requirements.

Last Friday Gayles told the Montgomery County Council that 50 percent of county residents had received all required coronavirus vaccine doses.

Per Montgomery County's three-phase reopening plan, that means the county on May 28 will match Gov. Larry Hogan's statewide social distancing mandates.