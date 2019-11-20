Montgomery County special education teacher facing child sex abuse charges

article

A special education teacher in Montgomery County is accused of sexually abusing a female student.

On November 2, detectives began investigating after receiving reports that Peter Wright Priest Mason, 42, had engaged in a sexual relationship with the student, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Victims Investigation Division.

Police say at the time of the offenses, Mason was a teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood. The victim was a student at the school.

On Wednesday, Mason was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offense by a person in a position of authority.

Magruder Principal Leroy Evans sent a letter to parents Tuesday saying the school district is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Evans says Mason has been placed on administrative leave.

Mason has been employed with MCPS since 2011. The letter says "he worked as a paraeducator at Northwest High School from 2011 to 2015 and has worked as a special education teacher at Magruder High School since 2015."

Read the letter sent to staff and families in full below:

