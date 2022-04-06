Montgomery County school on lockdown after suspicious activity reported nearby

An emergency situation in Clarksburg, Maryland has prompted a school lockdown and several shelter-in-place orders, according to authorities.

Montgomery County Police officials say Clarksburg High School is currently on a lockdown. The school is located in the 22000 block of Wims Road, off of Frederick Road. Police also say other schools in the area are sheltering in place, as a result of the incident.

The lockdown was prompted by suspicious activity outside the school building, according to Montgomery County Police.

School officials posted on Twitter that Montgomery County Police are on the scene investigating that suspicious activity. The school says they are cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 for updates as they become available.