Montgomery County requests more ballot drop boxes prior to November election: report
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Officials in Montgomery County say they want more ballot drop boxes in place for the November election.
According to a Washington Post report, county officials are requesting at least 40 ballot drop boxes
There will be three dozen voting centers open in the county for the election.
Polls will begin opening October 26th which would be about a week before Election Day.