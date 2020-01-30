Montgomery County Police searching for missing 16-year-old Germantown girl

article

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Germantown.

Sokha Sade Prak was last seen on January 23 leaving her Germantown home on Sibley Terrace.

Police say Sokha has not been in contact with her family and she has not been attending school. There is no foul play suspected in her missing persons status, according to police.

Sokha is described as 5'3" tall and around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is shoulder-length and is currently a reddish/blond color.

If you have information regarding Sokha Prak's whereabouts, contact police at 240-773-5400 or 301-279-8000.