Montgomery County police searching for missing 13-year-old Aspen Hill girl

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Aspen Hill.

Asucenia Martinez-Benitez was reported missing by her family on November 22. Police say she has been in contact with her family since that time but she has not disclosed her whereabouts.

Asucenia is described as a Hispanic female who is 5' tall and around 100 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on Asucenia's whereabouts, contact police at 240-773-5400.