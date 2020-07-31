Montgomery County Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl from Germantown

article

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl from Germantown.

Milan Arnold was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday when she left her Wheatridge Drive home on foot.

Police say Milan is approximately 5-foot-tall and weighs approximately 75 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. They say she was last seen wearing a white sweater with pink and blue coloring.

If you have information on Milan's whereabouts, contact police at 301-279-8000.