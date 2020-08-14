Montgomery County Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl from Damascus

article

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl from the Damascus area.

Zoey Frazier reportedly left her Kings Valley Road home on her bicycle Friday at around 10 a.m. after a disagreement with a family member.

Police describe Zoey as 5-foot-5 inches tall and around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt with buttons and vertical tan and blue stripes on it with multicolored basketball shorts. Zoey was also reportedly carrying a black backpack with a white stripe on it when she went missing.

If you have any information on Zoey Frazier’s whereabouts, call the police's non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.