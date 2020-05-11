Montgomery County Police investigating after woman killed, 2 others injured in White Oak

article

A homicide investigation is underway in White Oak where police say three people were attacked inside a home on Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Police say a woman was found dead and two additional victims were seriously injured in what was initially reported as a domestic dispute at around 3:22 p.m. in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive.

An adult male suspect is now in custody in connection with the incident, according to police.

