Montgomery County first responders prepare for New Year's Eve emergencies



Emergency response officials with the Montgomery County Police Department said they are expecting higher call volumes this New Year’s weekend.

Cassandra Onley, director of the Montgomery County 911 Emergency Communications Center, said the team takes all 911 and non-emergency calls.

On Christmas Eve, 911 received 893 calls for service from 6:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m.

The daily average number of calls for service is 1,800, according to Onley.

"It flexes from year to year, so it depends on how people are celebrating. Unfortunately or fortunately this year, there were numerous fireworks calls that were throughout the country," she said.

Noise complaints are an example of what type of calls people should use discretion on when it comes to call 911, as 911 calls are emergencies and potentially life-threatening situations.

Fireworks, which are illegal in Montgomery County, and noise complaints should be handled by calling the non-emergency number: 301-279-8000.

"If you’re calling the 911 line and it’s not an emergency, you are prohibiting somebody from getting medical aid quickly. So, there are times when we have to perform CPR over the phone to people in need and life-saving measures, whether it … like I said, be something medical related, crime related … We have to give the arrival instruction," Onley said. "We do value the call, but not necessarily on those 911 lines when it’s not needed."

Onley said the 911 communications center is also facing a shortage of workers right now, as are other agencies. Currently, there are 72 employees but it would take 150 people to be fully staffed.

If someone calls 911 for a true emergency, Onley said it’s important not to hang up.

"Please stay on the line. We will answer your call. The next available specialist will answer that call," she said. "Once you hang up, you go back to the queue. It’s kind of like you’re at a drive-thru line. You get out of line, you got to get back in it. It’s the same concept."