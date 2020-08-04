Montgomery County executive's amended order allows more businesses to reopen during phase 2

article

The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved the county executive's plan to update his executive order which allows more types of businesses to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amended order features a new provision that forbids the sale of alcohol in restaurants after 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Montgomery County phase 2 reopening underway

Contact tracing data "indicates that people congregating in establishments where alcohol is being served later in the evening have higher instances of physical contact and limited social distancing," according to officials.

Baltimore City no longer allows indoor dining and Anne Arundel County restaurants that serve alcohol are required to close at 10:00 p.m., officials say.

The order will go into effect on Wednesday, August 5 at noon.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Officials say the highlights of the executive order are as follows: