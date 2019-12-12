Missing Silver Spring woman has medical issues, may be in emotional distress, police say

article

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman who disappeared from her Silver Spring home on Wednesday night.

They say Ashleigh Manuel was last seen around 8:33 p.m.

When she left the home, she was driving a white 2017 Audi SUV with Maryland tags that read 5DW8926.

Manuel is 5-foot-3 and weighs 115 pounds.

She has light brown hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a maroon top, black pants, and black boots.

Manuel reportedly has family in Northern Virginia and may have gone there.

According to police, Manuel has multiple medical issues and may be in emotional distress.

If you have any information that might help police find Manuel, call (301) 279-8000.

