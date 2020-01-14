Missing 90-year-old suffers from dementia, Anne Arundel County police say
article
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Anne Arundel County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 90-year-old Annapolis man who suffers from dementia.
They say William Ronald McAteer was last seen at his home on Severna Heights Overlook.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
They responded to the home to investigate his disappearance around 5:25 p.m.
McAteer was driving a 1999 Gold Cadillac Deville with a tan top and tagged MD 1BF 6966.
If you can help find McAteer, call police at (401) 222-6145.