Missing 90-year-old suffers from dementia, Anne Arundel County police say

Anne Arundel County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 90-year-old Annapolis man who suffers from dementia.

They say William Ronald McAteer was last seen at his home on Severna Heights Overlook.

They responded to the home to investigate his disappearance around 5:25 p.m.

McAteer was driving a 1999 Gold Cadillac Deville with a tan top and tagged MD 1BF 6966.

If you can help find McAteer, call police at (401) 222-6145.

