Missing 14-year-old girl last seen in DC on Nov 22

Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from D.C.

Officers say Chloe Hooks was last seen in the 5000 block of Lee Street in the Northeast on Friday, November 22. She was reported missing on Wednesday, November 27.

Chloe is described by police as a black female with a dark complexion. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white Polo shirt, a navy blue sweater and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.