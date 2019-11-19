Missing 11-year-old boy last seen Monday in Oxon Hill area of Prince George’s County
OXON HILL, Md. - Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy from Prince George's County.
Da'Kahri Eric Dawson was last seen on Monday around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kennebec Street in the Oxon Hill area.
Police describe Da'Kahri as 4-feet-3-inches tall and 98 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a white Polo shirt, blue coat, and black Jordon shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 301-749-5064.
