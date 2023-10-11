Metro contract worker stabbed outside of Silver Spring station

A Metro contract worker was stabbed outside the Silver Spring station Wednesday evening, and the man police believe committed the crime is now in custody.

Shortly after the attack, Montgomery County police officers stopped a man who matched the suspect's description near the station. A Metro spokesperson said the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Daniyom Tesfaye, was subsequently arrested.

The victim is a contracted custodian who works for a third-party company. Metro has not revealed their name.

The stabbing took place at the station around 5:30 p.m. just outside the entrance.

The Montgomery County police and Metro Transit officers who responded to the scene found the custodian suffering from a serious injury to the arm.

Metro said the victim had to be taken to the hospital, and is now in "stable condition."

At this time, police say they don’t know what led up to the stabbing or what the motive may have been.

The investigation is ongoing. Rail service has not been impacted.