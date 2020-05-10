Medium Rare steakhouse prepares well done Mother's Day

article

This Mother’s Day, the team at Medium Rare steakhouses set out to make it a special one for those mothers and grandmothers home alone due to COVID-19 quarantines this year.

If not quarantined, many people have been still staying away from loved ones to keep older relatives safe.

The co-owner of Medium Rare, Mark Bucher, tells FOX 5 the local mini-chain has been delivering meals to the elderly thanks to donations online.

That’s how the company got a glimpse into how lonely some of the elderly are normally – and how this COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated it.



Wanting to do something, Bucher says Medium Rare put out a call to help.

“If there’s a mother living alone you’d like to honor, email her name, address, and phone number to ilovemymom@mediumrarerestaurant.com and Medium Rare will get in touch to confirm. Requests are due in by midnight on Friday,” the company's message read.

The emails for moms and grandmothers alone on this Mother’s Day 2020 came flooding in.

One read: “I live in Baltimore, and my brothers are in Frederick, my mother is in fragile health so we have not been able to be with her during this time …”

The staff at Medium Rare printed that email and stapled it to a brown bag, along with hundreds more just like it.

The bags include a French Toast and scrambled egg brunch with fruit and juice, topped off with a lottery ticket stapled to the other side of the bag and a rose. Staff members prepared the meals for days.

Bucher said they never confirmed with any of the children emailing, hoping to provide the ultimate surprise.

When asked what he would say to the mothers if he could deliver the meals himself:

“Here’s a hug. We’re going to be okay. And … we’re going to get through this. And, we’ll be here to help you. But I think – I wish I could hug everybody and just say, ‘Hang in there,” Bucher said, wiping a tear away after.

Once staff finished, a roaring parade of motorcycles and their riders took-off from Medium Rare’s Bethesda restaurant to deliver the meals for mothers in Gaithersburg, North Bethesda, Montgomery Village, Germantown and Rockville.

FOX 5 followed as the group of volunteers knocked on a couple of doors.

“Happy Mother’s Day! Somebody thought about you!” said one of the riders, delivering the surprise brunch to Laurie West.

“Oh my Lord,” she said.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic. And it’s food, which is what I need! Thank you very much!” she added.

Neighbors watched and waved as the group headed to the next address.

The owners of Medium Rare operate restaurants in Bethesda, Arlington and the District's Cleveland Park neighborhood.

Together, Bucher tells FOX 5 they donated around 400 Mother’s Day brunches across the region this weekend.

