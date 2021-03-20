Maryland youth football coach charged with child sex abuse

article

A Maryland youth football coach now faces child sex abuse charges.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Moshe Michael Imel of Owings, Md. was charged Thursday with four counts of sex abuse of a minor.

Sheriffs say two victims came forward with allegations dating back to 2009 and lasting till the present.

Imel coached youth football in Calvert County and nearby locations, police said.

A source tells FOX 5 that Imel coached with the Patuxent Rhinos youth football team based in Upper Marlboro, as well as Northern High School in Owings.

Imel was listed as the 14U coach for the Rhinos as recently as 2020, according to the youth team's website.

Advertisement

Detectives believe there are additional victims.

"Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Imel and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate," sheriffs said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mudd at Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

FOX 5's Sierra Fox will have more details on our 6 p.m. newscast Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.