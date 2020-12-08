Maryland reports 50 new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since May

Maryland is reporting 50 new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus for the first time since May, according to state health officials.

In addition, the state revealed that 2,632 new cases have been confirmed.

After months of declining case numbers and metrics that made state health officials optimistic, a resurgent virus prompted officials to re-introduce measures to curb its spread.

Despite renewing limits on capacity inside establishments like restaurants and bars, and once again limiting public gatherings, the state finds itself firmly in the so-called “red zone” once again, with a positivity rate of 7.61%.

COVID-19 is responsible for the deaths of 4,755 Marylanders since its arrival in March.

The virus has sickened nearly 220,000 people in the state.

Governor Larry Hogan is slated to address the state’s response to the pandemic during a mid-afternoon news conference today.

