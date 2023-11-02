Maryland man licks girl’s ear while trick-or-treating Halloween night, pulls gun on mother: police

Police in Anne Arundel County arrested a man they say licked a girl's ear while she was trick-or-treating Halloween night then followed her home and pulled a gun on her mother.

Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday after an assault with a handgun was reported in the 8200 block of Dunfield Court in Severn.

Investigators say the girl was trick-or-treating at 66-year-old Cedrick Steven Paines' residence when he licked her ear. Then he followed her as she ran home and tried to enter her residence.

The girl's mother confronted Paines and pushed him back, preventing him from entering the home. Police said Paines then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the mother, pulling the trigger. The weapon did not fire.

Police say Paines went back to his house where officers arrested him. Authorities say they found two handguns, a shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and ammunition. He faces first-degree assault and weapons violation charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-6155 or 410-222-4700.