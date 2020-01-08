Maryland leaders to vote on transportation plan to ease traffic congestion around nation’s capital

A vote is expected Wednesday on a multi-billion dollar transportation plan to ease traffic congestion around the nation's capital.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot reportedly reached a deal last week. They represent two out of three votes on the Maryland Board of Public Works, which would need to approve of the plan moving forward.

The deal involves an agreement with Virginia to build a new American Legion Bridge. In Maryland, the deal involves building new toll lanes on Interstate 270, though existing lanes on I-270 would not require drive

