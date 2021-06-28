Maryland deck collapse causes safety concerns for neighbors

After a deck collapse in Montgomery County sent six people to the hospital, some neighbors in the townhouse community where it happened are worried for their own safety.

The deck gave way late Sunday in Germantown on Walnut Grove Circle where a party was underway.

Officials and the woman who answered the door at the home Monday said no one injured was seriously hurt.

The part of the deck attached to the home is what went down.

"Ninety-five percent of the collapses we have are just that," said Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue.

Piringer said moisture can weaken that part of the deck over time. Newer decks have to have pillars close to the home so the deck can stand alone.

Piringer was on scene after the collapse Sunday.

"My observation was the wood, it looked like it needed a little maintenance. So that’s certainly a recommendation," he said. "Decks need maintenance, regular maintenance, at least an inspection of some sort. I’m told they typically will last 15 to 25 years, but of course you can extend that life if you properly maintain them."

Neighbor Rafael Alvarez said he saw 15 to 25 people on the deck before it went down.

"When I saw that deck, I thought about my deck," said Alvarez as he shook his railing. "Because everything is loose here. You can see this is, like, crooked. And all these decks, they were made at the same time."

He and wife said they are especially concerned because they have their grandchildren over every weekend. They called their landlord this morning.

Two years ago in Germantown, a deck collapsed the same way, injuring two people.

Last summer in Gaithersburg, a balcony collapsed sending a handyman plummeting.

He survived, but not the case just last month in Dewey Beach, Delaware. A woman vacationing died after a fall of about ten feet.

Officials say stairs can be a weak point, and moisture can weaken you should check railings, connection points and for any wood discoloration. You can use a screwdriver to probe the wood for weak spots.

To know what to look out for, here’s a link to the county’s deck inspection checklist

Officials say typically, a deck inspection can cost $150-$300.

Montgomery County’s permitting department provides free deck maintenance inspections every May. After this collapse, the department is looking at whether they can extend the free inspections into the summer.