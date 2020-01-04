Manhunt underway in D.C. after robbery suspects shoot at police

article

A manhunt is underway in Northeast D.C. after five armed robbery suspects shot at police.

Police say it all started around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, when officers in Prince George's County received word of an armed robbery at Shady Glen Court and Shady Glen Drive in Walker Mill.

Responding officers chased the suspects to 53rd and East Capitol streets Northeast in D.C., where five suspects jumped out of their car and shot at police. Police say no officers were hit or returned fire.

Police are now searching for the five suspects, who fled on foot. Police did not provide a physical description of the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.