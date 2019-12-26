Manassas Denny’s patrons shot during early morning robbery, police say

At least two patrons at a Denny’s in Manassas were shot during an armed robbery early Thursday morning, according to police.

Prince William County police responded to the scene on Sudley Road around 2:25 a.m.

They say two gunmen entered the restaurant and ordered customers and employees to hand over their belongings.

During the incident, two people were shot before the suspects ran away from the scene, investigators say.

When police arrived, they were able to provide first aid.

Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital.

Police did not disclose their condition.

A K-9 unit was sent to the scene, but they couldn’t locate the suspects.

Witnesses described the suspects as two black males in their late teens or early 20s.

They were also described as standing between 5-feet-10 and 6 feet tall.

Both reportedly weighed about 180 pounds.

During the incident, they were wearing black or dark colored clothing.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (703) 792-7000.

