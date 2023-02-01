Man threatening to burn himself and apartment building in Northwest

article

A "person in crisis" has threatened to burn himself and the D.C. apartment building he's barricaded himself inside, according to Councilmember Brooke Pinto.

The Ward 2 council member tweeted the news Wednesday evening after she says she spoke to D.C. police. The situation, according to Pinto, is currently unfolding at The Blake apartment building – located at 1816 5th Street in Northwest.

D.C. police have apparently evacuated the building and officers are on the scene attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with the man inside.

The initial call, police said, came in just after 3:30 p.m.

Evening commuters and residents of The Blake are being asked to avoid the area.



