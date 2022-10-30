Man stabbed, killed in Prince George's County

A man was killed after a stabbing on Sunday morning in the unincorporated part of Upper Marlboro in Prince George's County, according to police.

Prince George's County Police say officers were called to the incident in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:40 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Once there, officers found they located a man lying outside on the ground suffering from a stab wound.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are working to establish suspect information or a motive in the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.