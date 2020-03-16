Man stabbed, killed at Pentagon Metro Station

Authorities say a man was stabbed and killed Monday morning at a Metro station near the Pentagon.

The stabbing was reported at 9 a.m. on the lower level platform at Pentagon Station.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Complete Coverage of the Coronavirus Outbreak

The victim was transported to nearby hospital where he later died.

Trains are bypassing the Pentagon Station in both directions at this time. Authorities say suspect information has been established and an investigation is ongoing.