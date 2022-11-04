Man shot, killed outside Kennedy Center in northwest DC

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside of the Kennedy Center in northwest D.C.

Police say the shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of F Street. When officers arrived they found the the victim unconscious and unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead a shot time later. The victim was located just outside the Kennedy Center and across the street from The Watergate Hotel.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.