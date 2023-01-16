Man shot, killed in Temple Hills had just delivered grocery order: police

Police say the man who was shot and killed Friday night in Temple Hills had just delivered a grocery store order before he was murdered.

Officers say they responded to the 2200 block of Afton Street around 11:15 p.m. where they found 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, Md. inside his SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. Detectives are still working to determine a motive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.