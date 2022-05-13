Man shot, killed at Anne Arundel County McDonald's
CROFTON, Md. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed Friday morning at a McDonalds in Anne Arundel County.
Police responded to the restaurant in the 1100 block of Crain Highway in the Crofton area around 9:30 a.m. where they found a 23-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Investigators say this is a targeted incident and not a random act.
The victim’s identity has not been released. The investigation is still continuing.