20-year-old man killed outside Navy Yard Metro Station: police

A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C.'s busy Navy Yard neighborhood on Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Half Street, not far from Nationals Park.

Once there, officers discovered a man who had been shot outside an entrance for the Navy Yard Metro Station

Officers performed CPR on the man, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified the victim as Terry Clark, 20, of Southeast, D.C.

Metropolitan Police Department officials confirm the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but did not release further details about the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

