Man killed in Reston shooting

A man is dead after an apparent armed confrontation Friday night in a Reston apartment building.

Police say they responded to a disturbance call around 11:36 p.m. in the 12000 block of Starboard Drive.

They say a tenant in the building opened his apartment door to find 29-year-old Daniel Matheson of Reston standing in his doorway.

The tenant, who was armed, told police Matheson was raising a gun in his direction when he shot Matheson in the upper body.

Matheson later died at a nearby hospital.

Detectives say they do not believe the men knew each other, but their investigation is ongoing.

Police are working with local prosecutors to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at (703) 246-7800.