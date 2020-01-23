Man in critical condition following water rescue in Wharf, DC police say

article

A man who fell into the water at the Wharf is in critical condition after divers rescued him late Wednesday evening.

DC police said that bystanders reported seeing someone go into the water at the Wharf near the cross-section of Wharf Street, SW and Sutton Square, SW.

Crews rescue a man from the water at the Wharf in the District on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Photos courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

A diver was able to rescue the man who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. Officials said the man’s injuries were life-threatening.

Detectives with DC police were conducting an investigation to determine how the man ended up in the water.