Man gunned down while inside car near Nationals Park; police search for killer

The search continues for a shooter who killed a man and sent people running for cover near Nationals Park over the weekend.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Sunday near N and Half Streets. The violence broke out in front of diners and others who were enjoying an afternoon at the Navy Yard.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says officers say the gunman targeted a man who was in his car right in front of the BetMGM sportsbook near the stadium.

Police say the victim died at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

FOX 5 cameras were there when the victim's vehicle was towed. Watts says at least 16 shots struck the vehicle.

D.C. police say the suspect took off in a dark-colored SUV. There is surveillance video, Watts says, but no images of the suspect or vehicle have been released yet.

Investigators are urging anyone who knows anything about the shooting to come forward. The victim has not been identified at this time. No others were hurt in the shooting.