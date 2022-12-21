Man found dead in Downtown Silver Spring parking garage near Ellsworth Place

A man was found dead in a Downtown Silver Spring parking garage Wednesday night, according to Montgomery County police.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the victim was stabbed, shot, or both. Police said they found the man in a garage located off Fenton Street and Wayne Avenue.

A large police presence could be seen in the area, which is adjacent to the Ellsworth Place shopping mall and several other businesses in Downtown Silver Spring.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



