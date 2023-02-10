Man found dead in car with gunshot wounds after early morning Prince George's County shooting

A man was found dead in a car suffering from gunshot wounds early Friday morning in Prince George's County.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Swann Rd around 6:40 a.m. for a shooting.

READ MORE: 2 dead after early morning fire in Prince George's County

A man was located in a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.



