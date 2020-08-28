Man dead after shooting involving Maryland State Trooper during traffic stop in Howard County, authorities say

Authorities say a man is dead after a shooting involving a Maryland State Police Trooper during a traffic stop in Howard County early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. along Interstate 95 near Interstate 895.

Officials say the trooper’s firearm was discharged during the stop. The trooper also suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The investigation is continuing at this time.