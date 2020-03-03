Expand / Collapse search

Man dead after shooting in Springfield, suspect charged: Fairfax County Police

Crime and Public Safety
Michael Hetle ( Fairfax County Police Department )

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 24-year-old man is dead following a shooting on Tuesday evening in Springfield. 

Fairfax County Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Bedstraw Court at around 4:52 p.m. 

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they found Javon Prather suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Michael Hetle, 52, was taken into custody at the scene, police say. He has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Hetle is being held without bond. 

An investigation into the events leading up to the shooting is now underway. 